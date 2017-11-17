CrimeWatchNewsWatchStateTop Stories
Charleston officer, suspect shot during burglary in Charleston
By Tyler BarkerNov 17, 2017, 00:03 am
0
CHARLESTON (WCHS)- A Charleston police officer was shot in the vest Thursday night during a burglary Thursday night.
Dispatchers said the officer was shot in the vest while responding to a burglary in progress at about 11 p.m. at 610 Alberts Street.
One suspect was shot and one other person has been shot.
Officers have cleared the home.
Related
Comments
comments
Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
Read More