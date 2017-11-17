    •
    Charleston officer, suspect shot during burglary in Charleston

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 17, 2017, 00:03 am

    CHARLESTON (WCHS)- A Charleston police officer was shot in the vest Thursday night during a burglary Thursday night.

    Dispatchers said the officer was shot in the vest while responding to a burglary in progress at about 11 p.m. at 610 Alberts Street.

    One suspect was shot and one other person has been shot.

    Officers have cleared the home.

