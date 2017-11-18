Charleston patrolman shot in chest is son of former officer wounded in line of duty

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — The officer who was shot in the chest responding to a burglary/robbery call Thursday night is the son of a former Charleston police captain who was wounded in a shooting more than a decade ago and honored for his bravery.

Police said Patrolman Seth Johnson was shot in the chest Thursday night by Seth Hardwick while the officer was responding to a burglary/robbery on Albert Street. Johnson returned fire and killed Hardwick.

The patrolman is the son of Eric Johnson, the current police chief of Yeager Airport who is a former Charleston officer who was shot twice in 2006 while working undercover in Kanawha City. Eric Johnson returned fire, killing the suspect, who had a lengthy criminal record.

For his actions on the force, Eric Johnson received the Charleston Police Department Honor and Valor Award and the American Police Hall of Fame Silver Star for Bravery.

Now Seth Johnson was put in a similar situation. Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper said Johnson, who was struck in the chest but was wearing his bulletproof vest, was treated at the hospital and released.

“We are very thankful he is OK,” Cooper said of the officer.

In November 2015, Seth Johnson was recognized with a U.S. Attorney Award for Distinguished Service. Johnson and Patrolman Nick Castleman were the first Charleston police to use Naxolone on duty to treat an overdose. The two officers responded to an overdose call and used their training to quickly assess the situation and administer the drug to stop a heroin overdose and save a person’s life.

When Seth Johnson was sworn in as a Charleston police officer in April 2015, he said he had learned valuable lessons from his father.

“He’s a great officer. He’s a great people person. He’s loving, he’s caring and I just hope to follow in his footsteps,” Seth Johnson said.

