Christmas Coming to the State Fair of West Virginia

Advertisement



LEWISBURG– The State Fair of West Virginia is excited to announce “Christmas at the Fair,” to feature a synthetic ice skating rink, Christmas light display and visits from Santa from December 12 – January 1!

Christmas at the Fair will take place in the Ag Pavilion on the North End of the grounds, and will be open Monday-Friday from 4 pm – 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm – 10 pm. Admission to skate is $20 for adults (13 and up) and $10 for children (12 and under).

“We are extremely excited to be able to offer Christmas at the Fair to the public this year,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “From ice skating and a Christmas light display to Santa’s Barn and some of your favorite fair foods, there is something for everyone to enjoy!”

Special pricing and hours are available for groups and private parties. Contact the Fair office or visit www.statefairofwv.com for more information!

The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar statewide economic impact, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. The 94th annual State Fair of West Virginia is a 10-day event scheduled for August 9-18, 2018. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.

Related

Comments

comments