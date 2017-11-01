    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Christmas Coming to the State Fair of West Virginia
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Christmas Coming to the State Fair of West Virginia

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 01, 2017, 15:23 pm

    41
    0
    Advertisement

    LEWISBURG– The State Fair of West Virginia is excited to announce “Christmas at the Fair,” to feature a synthetic ice skating rink, Christmas light display and visits from Santa from December 12 – January 1!

    Christmas at the Fair will take place in the Ag Pavilion on the North End of the grounds, and will be open Monday-Friday from 4 pm – 10 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm – 10 pm. Admission to skate is $20 for adults (13 and up) and $10 for children (12 and under).

    “We are extremely excited to be able to offer Christmas at the Fair to the public this year,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “From ice skating and a Christmas light display to Santa’s Barn and some of your favorite fair foods, there is something for everyone to enjoy!”

    Special pricing and hours are available for groups and private parties. Contact the Fair office or visit www.statefairofwv.com for more information!

    The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million dollar statewide economic impact, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education. The 94th annual State Fair of West Virginia is a 10-day event scheduled for August 9-18, 2018. For more information, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostSecretary Warner Announces that 1,096 High School Students Register to Vote in October
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives