    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Chuck Mathena Center’s Tree-Lighting Celebration
    Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

    Chuck Mathena Center’s Tree-Lighting Celebration

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 09, 2017, 14:51 pm

    7
    0
    Advertisement

    PRINCETON-  Join the CMC family in the 1st lighting of our new Community Christmas Tree. City Council members will light the tree, and the Princeton Senior High School Madrigals will join us to perform Christmas carols to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Warm up inside with hot chocolate before going on a tour of the facility with a member of the CMC staff. Tours of the facility will occur every 20 minutes. The entire community is welcome to join us as we welcome in the holiday season!

    SHORT INFO BLOCK

    What: Chuck Mathena Center’s Tree-Lighting Celebration

    When: Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 6:00pm

    Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, WV

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWashPo: Woman says Roy Moore initiated sexual encounter when she was 14, he was 32
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives