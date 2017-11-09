Advertisement



PRINCETON- Join the CMC family in the 1st lighting of our new Community Christmas Tree. City Council members will light the tree, and the Princeton Senior High School Madrigals will join us to perform Christmas carols to get everyone in the holiday spirit. Warm up inside with hot chocolate before going on a tour of the facility with a member of the CMC staff. Tours of the facility will occur every 20 minutes. The entire community is welcome to join us as we welcome in the holiday season!

SHORT INFO BLOCK

What: Chuck Mathena Center’s Tree-Lighting Celebration

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 6:00pm

Where: Chuck Mathena Center, 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, WV

Related

Comments

comments