City Of Beckley Annual Christmas Parade Details

The City of Beckley will host the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2, and details have been announced.

The Parade is happening on December 2nd and begins at 11 a.m. in Downtown Beckley. The theme for this year’s parade is, “Christmas Spirit, Sparkle, and Shine.”

The floats will compete in four different categories.— Religious, commercial, business, schools, and non-profit organizations. The line up for the floats will begin at 9 a.m. at Park Middle School (floats, vehicles) and at 10 a.m. at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway Plaza (bands & walking units). Trophies will be awarded for the best overall, four float categories (1st, 2nd, & 3rd), along with the judges’ choice walking unit, animal unit, classic car, and decorated emergency vehicle, plus bands. Cash prizes may be awarded for the best overall ($100) and 1st place in the four float categories ($50).

If you are interested in participating, an entry form can be found on the City of Beckley Website. The deadline to participate in the parade is November 29, 2017. If you have any questions, contact Jill Moorefield at 304-256-1776.

