    Claim forms to be mailed in Western Union settlement

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2017, 09:33 am

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Claim forms are being shipped this month to consumers in a fraud settlement against Western Union.

    West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says in a news release that a settlement administrator will mail forms over the next two weeks containing instructions on filing claims. Morrisey says about 2,300 West Virginia consumers are eligible for $2.9 million in refunds.

    It’s part of a settlement announced in January in which the company said it will pay $586 million to compensate fraud victims who used Western Union to wire money to scam artists.

    Morrisey says victims of fraud-induced transfers using Western Union between January 2004 and January 2017 may be eligible.

    The deadline for forms to be returned is Feb. 12.

    Online:

    Western Union claims: http://www.westernunionremission.com

