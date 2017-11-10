Class A Football Playoff Preview

WOAY – Four area teams have qualified for the Class A football playoffs, with two in action on Friday, while two will play each other on Saturday.
Richwood is the #15 seed, completing a remarkable turnaround in 2017 with a postseason appearance. The Lumberjacks enter the playoffs at 6-4, having won five straight at one point in the middle weeks of the regular season, including games against Pocahontas County & Summers County. Richwood will South Harrison on Friday at Robert C. Byrd.
Summers County is in the playoffs for a third straight year, as the #11 seed following a 6-4 regular season. The Bobcats have three road victories against teams that at game time were above them in the Class A rankings, and will make a return trip to Webster County on Friday evening. Summers County won 28-22 against the Highlanders in Week 6.
After their semifinal run in 2016, Fayetteville is back in the Class A playoffs as the #14 seed. The Pirates started 2017 with five straight wins, before a loss at PikeView. They would lose four of their last five to close the regular season, with the one win coming in Week 9 against Buffalo. They will renew their Battle for the Bridge rivalry with Midland Trail on Saturday in Hico.
The Patriots put together consistent performances in the first two years under Frank Isaacs, and have seen that momentum translate into a 9-1 regular season for 2017. They’ve scored at least 20 points in every game this season, and nearly completed a notable comeback at Nicholas County in Week 9. As the #3 seed, Midland Trail would also be in position to host a quarterfinal game should they win Saturday.