Class A Quarterfinals: #11 Summers County vs. #3 Midland Trail

Summersville, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Class A quarterfinal between Summers County & Midland Trail.
The contest featured both defenses creating turnovers, with Summers County scoring the only touchdown of the game early in the fourth quarter to win 6-0. Midland Trail did reach the goal line in the final minute before losing a fumble.
Midland Trail finishes the season 10-2. Summers County (8-4) will advance to the Class A semifinals to face Wheeling Central for a spot in the state championship game.