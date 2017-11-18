    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement
    Home Sports Class AA Quarterfinals: Point Pleasant @ Bluefield Rematch
    SportsSports News

    Class AA Quarterfinals: Point Pleasant @ Bluefield Rematch

    Paloma VillicanaBy Nov 17, 2017, 23:33 pm

    5
    0
    Advertisement

    Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Beavers hope to do it again. Undefeated Bluefield (11-0) will host Point Pleasant (9-2) again on Saturday, Nov. 18th at 1:30 p.m

    Bluefield hosted Point Pleasant in week seven of the regular season and won 42-13. We spoke with running back Mookie Collier and head coach Fred Simon to get their thoughts on the upcoming rematch.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostClass A Quarterfinals: #11 Summers County vs. #3 Midland Trail
    Paloma Villicana

    Paloma Villicana is a bilingual sports anchor and reporter for ABC WOAY-TV in West Virginia. She reports on local, collegiate, and professional sports during the week. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives