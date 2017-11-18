Class AA Quarterfinals: Point Pleasant @ Bluefield Rematch

Advertisement



Bluefield, WV (WOAY) – The Beavers hope to do it again. Undefeated Bluefield (11-0) will host Point Pleasant (9-2) again on Saturday, Nov. 18th at 1:30 p.m

Bluefield hosted Point Pleasant in week seven of the regular season and won 42-13. We spoke with running back Mookie Collier and head coach Fred Simon to get their thoughts on the upcoming rematch.

