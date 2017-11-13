Coal Mining Certification Exams to be Electronic in 2018

Advertisement



BIG STONE GAP, VA. (Press Release)- The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) will only

offer electronic coal mine certification exams beginning January 2018. The agency will no longer

offer paper exams. Applications and payment for exams will also be taken online via the DMME

website.

DMME’s Division of Mines oversees certifications of Virginia’s coal miners. Electronic exams

will speed the administrative processes associated with managing certification records. Those

taking electronic exams will receive their grades immediately after completion.

DMME instructors will provide i-Pads to miners taking exams. Other approved testing sites will

have computers available to use to complete the exam. The agency began offering electronic exams

for some coal mining certifications in 2016. “We have had a successful year of testing our

electronic exam system,” said Virginia Mine Chief Randy Moore. “Of course we will offer

assistance to those not familiar with i-Pads or computers to ensure they can complete the exam.”

Applications for exams must be submitted on-line at least five days before the day of the exam.

Applicants must provide a driver’s license or employee identification at the testing site before

taking the scheduled exam. For more information on coal mine safety in Virginia visit this website.

