    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Coal Mining Certification Exams to be Electronic in 2018
    Coal Mining Certification Exams to be Electronic in 2018

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 13, 2017, 14:59 pm

    BIG STONE GAP, VA. (Press Release)- The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) will only
    offer electronic coal mine certification exams beginning January 2018. The agency will no longer
    offer paper exams. Applications and payment for exams will also be taken online via the DMME
    website.

    DMME’s Division of Mines oversees certifications of Virginia’s coal miners. Electronic exams
    will speed the administrative processes associated with managing certification records. Those
    taking electronic exams will receive their grades immediately after completion.

    DMME instructors will provide i-Pads to miners taking exams. Other approved testing sites will
    have computers available to use to complete the exam. The agency began offering electronic exams
    for some coal mining certifications in 2016. “We have had a successful year of testing our
    electronic exam system,” said Virginia Mine Chief Randy Moore. “Of course we will offer
    assistance to those not familiar with i-Pads or computers to ensure they can complete the exam.”

    Applications for exams must be submitted on-line at least five days before the day of the exam.
    Applicants must provide a driver’s license or employee identification at the testing site before
    taking the scheduled exam. For more information on coal mine safety in Virginia visit this website.

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

