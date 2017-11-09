Complete list of winners at the CMA Awards

Advertisement



Complete list of winners of Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Entertainer of the Year — Garth Brooks.

Female vocalist of the year — Miranda Lambert.

Male vocalist of the year — Chris Stapleton.

Album of the Year — “From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton.

Song of the Year— “Better Man,” Taylor Swift.

Single of the Year — “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

Vocal group of the year — Little Big Town.

Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne.

New artist of the year — Jon Pardi.

Musical event of the Year — “Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

Music video of the Year — “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne.

Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar).

