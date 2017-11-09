    •
    Complete list of winners at the CMA Awards

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 09, 2017, 00:23 am

    Complete list of winners of Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards, held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

    Entertainer of the Year — Garth Brooks.

    Female vocalist of the year — Miranda Lambert.

    Male vocalist of the year — Chris Stapleton.

    Album of the Year — “From A Room: Volume 1,” Chris Stapleton.

    Song of the Year— “Better Man,” Taylor Swift.

    Single of the Year — “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

    Vocal group of the year — Little Big Town.

    Vocal duo of the year — Brothers Osborne.

    New artist of the year — Jon Pardi.

    Musical event of the Year — “Funny How Time Slips Away,” Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson

    Music video of the Year — “It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne.

    Musician of the Year — Mac McAnally (guitar).

