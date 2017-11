Advertisement



Athens, WV (WOAY) – Hear from Concord basketball coaches Todd May & Kenny Osborne as they prepare their respective teams for the opening weekend of the season.

The Mountain Lion men are headed to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they will face Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State. The Lady Lions will be in Fairmont as they play Clarion and Lock Haven.

Concord holds its first home doubleheader Wednesday, November 15 against Bluefield State.

