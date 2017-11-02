Concord Football Preparing for Senior Day

Athens, WV (WOAY) – Concord football will hold its final home game of 2017 Saturday when they welcome Fairmont State to Callaghan Stadium.
The senior class that will be recognized has seen the program reach many highs, notably the Division II national semifinals in 2014. Two of them, Jeremiah Johnson & Jordan Bryant, look forward to embracing the moment this weekend.
Head coach Paul Price says there is motivation to play well on Senior Day, as they look for a win against a Fairmont State team led by former Mountain Lion assistant Jason Woodman,
The Fighting Falcons lead the all-time series 37-33, and won 28-0 last year in Fairmont. Concord won the most recent meeting in Athens, 27-10, in 2015.