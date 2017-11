Advertisement



A holiday concert is taking place next week.

The Concord University Department of Music will perform it’s second annual holiday concert and a sing-a-long.

The concert is taking place on December 1st, in the Alexander Fine Arts Center Main Auditorium.

University officials are saying that they encourage the Concord community and the general public to come out and enjoy the university’s choir.

The Register Herald reports that admission for the program is free and it begins at 7pm.

