Concord University Hosting Pre-Professional And Science Visitation Day

Advertisement



ATHENS (Press Release)– The Concord University College of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Health will host a health professional school career fair and research poster session on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center Ballroom.

The career fair will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m. At noon a research poster presentation will highlight student research from the Concord community. There is no admission charge.

The career fair will include medical, graduate, pharmacy, physical therapy, and veterinary schools from within West Virginia and neighboring states. Admissions representatives from these schools will be available to answer questions from interested students about entrance into their schools.

Concurrently, the Biology Department will host a Science Visitation Day for high school students. Attendees from local high schools interested in health careers will be given an opportunity to take a tour of Concord, attend an Anatomy and Physiology lecture and the poster session and career fair, and visit with current science students at a science club game night. To attend the science visitation day, please register at https://apply.concord.edu/register/science17

For additional information contact Dr. David Chambers at [email protected] or 304-384-5239.

Funding for this event is being supplied through a HEPC Rural Health Fellowship Grant.

Related

Comments

comments