    Daycare operator pleads no contest to baby’s Benadryl OD

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 06, 2017, 15:12 pm

    BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut woman who operated an unlicensed daycare out of her home has pleaded no contest to killing a 4-month-old boy by giving him an overdose of Benadryl.

    The Connecticut Post reports that Carol Cardillo entered the no-contest plea to second-degree manslaughter Monday in Bridgeport court, as jury selection was getting underway. The Fairfield woman faces up to five years in prison under a plea deal when she is sentenced Jan. 25.

    Adam Seagull had been in Cardillo’s care for 11 days when he died in March 2016. An autopsy found the boy had Benadryl in his system. The antihistamine is not supposed to be given to children younger than 2.

    Police found Cardillo had purchased 90 bottles of Benadryl between 2013 and 2016.

    The baby’s parents declined to comment.

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

