RICHMOND, VA (AP) – Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam were locked in a heated race in Virginia to succeed Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who cannot seek a second term.

The contest is viewed by many as a referendum on President Donald Trump and a possible preview of the 2018 midterm elections.

Virginians also cast votes for state attorney general and lieutenant governor, as well as in all 100 state house seats.

