Double your tweeting pleasure; Twitter now allowing #280characters

Advertisement



(BY: JEN KIRBY, VOX) – Whether you like it or not, it’s time to break free from the constraints of 140 characters. Twitter announced on Tuesday it’s officially expanding the character limit to 280 for nearly all of its users. Which, in case you were wondering, is just exactly as long as this paragraph.

The company’s decision came after a 280-character trial run that began in September among a select few people who mostly protested the change (at least until they started unironically writing long tweets).

Twitter explained in a blog post why it decided to make the tweak permanent:

Historically, 9% of Tweets in English hit the character limit. This reflects the challenge of fitting a thought into a Tweet, often resulting in lots of time spent editing and even at times abandoning Tweets before sending. With the expanded character count, this problem was massively reduced – that number dropped to only 1% of Tweets running up against the limit. Since we saw Tweets hit the character limit less often, we believe people spent less time editing their Tweets in the composer. This shows that more space makes it easier for people to fit thoughts in a Tweet, so they could say what they want to say, and send Tweets faster than before.

Related

Comments

comments