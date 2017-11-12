Dr. Sammeta To Make A Difference In Beckley

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- With a nationwide shortage of child and adolescent psychiatrists, Beckley is fortunate to have an addition in our community to increase mental health services.

“A lot of the psychiatry problems are rooted in childhood, so you’re sort of taking a very early approach by intervening quite early,” said Dr. Shilpa Sammeta, Child and Adolescent Psychologist.

Beckley ARH Hospital is making history as Dr. Sammeta is the first ever child and adolescent psychiatrist to bring these much needed services to the children and families in Beckley.

Dr. Sammeta will be able assist children and adolescents who are suffering from mental disorders like severe learning disabilities, personality disorders and mental illnesses such as depression, anxiety, and bipolar

“A lot of medication management is a big percentage of what I do because that’s part of my training. We also do parent-child interaction therapy, play therapy, supportive therapy, interpersonal, whatever the child may require at that time,” said Dr. Sammeta.

Dr. Sametta has always had a passion for child psychiatry and helping intervene at an early stage in life. She will offer in-patient services at the hospital and outpatient services at Southern West Virginia Clinic to help make a positive difference in a child’s life.

Related

Comments

comments