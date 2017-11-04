DuBois On Main Will Host Last Event Of The Year

Advertisement



MOUNT HOPE (WOAY)- DuBois on Main is very pleased to present its last event of the year before closing for the winter.

It will be held on Sunday November 12, 2017, from 2:30 -4:30 in the afternoon in the Community Room at DuBois on Main Museum, 116 Main St. Mount Hope, WV.

The idea for this event came about when the director was called by Wayne Lee, a recently returned descendant of former DuBois students and nephew of Jordan Evans. He had learned that the DuBois artifacts and trophies had been lost many years ago. He suggested we replace them with new ones! This idea sparked a good deal of interest and research was done. It was learned that DuBois had been state champions at least four times in the past; 1936, 1937 1938 and 1942. It had been Eastern Champions in the 1955-56 season.

Former DuBois football players, including Jordan Evans, Howard Scott, Robert Toles, Clyde Dearing and others have been invited. Also, relatives of some former football champions have been located and invited to attend. NFL and former Mt. Hope High football player, Lonnie Warwick, was very excited and happy when asked to attend and invite other players. It has been said that Mt. Hope High did not win a championship until after DuBois was desegregated in 1956 and the school was renamed Mount Hope High. Warwick quickly agreed that the old football players “COME ALIVE” when discussing football……aches and pains are easily and quickly forgotten! Younger football players are being invited also with the hope that this multi-generational group of football players will be able to share, compare and have some interesting experiences.

Football player or not, you are invited to come out, listen, ask questions and enjoy the afternoon. This is a family type event and we may have some surprises.

Related

Comments

comments