    Early morning raid in Charleston nets 100 guns, ‘stacks’ of cash and meth

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 03, 2017, 10:03 am

    CHARLESTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Kanawha County deputies and Charleston police seized 100 guns, “stacks of cash” and meth early Thursday morning during a raid of an East End home.

    Charleston Police Chief Steve Cooper said the guns were wrapped in cellophane.

    Cooper said there were several other guns seized from other locations throughout the day. In total, police seized between 120-125 guns. Cooper said the investigation has been going on since spring.

    At about 6:30 Thursday morning, the raid was conducted at a home on Dixie Street near Ruffner Avenue.

    Deputies on scene said they were assisting the Charleston Police Department Metro Drug Unit with the execution of search warrants. A helicopter was also flying overhead shining a spotlight on houses and the streets, helping officers on the ground.

    One person was seen being brought out of the home in handcuffs.

    Scott Pickey

