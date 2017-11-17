Eight Rams Receive MSC Honors

    •
    WOAY – Bluefield College football had eight players honored Thursday as the Mid-South Conference awards were announced.

    Four players were named to the Appalachian Division first team: offensive lineman Quante Hines, kicker Tanner Griffith, defensive lineman Darius Flowers, and linebacker Damarcus Wimbush. Four more were on the second team: offensive lineman Michael Hinkley, running back Rashad Butler, defensive back Isaiah Fenner and defensive back Devon Jackson.

    In addition, Butler & Wimbush were named the division’s Offensive and Defensive Freshmen of the Year, respectively. Both played pivotal roles in the Rams finishing 2017 at 6-5, their best season since the return of the football program.

