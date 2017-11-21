Emergency Crews Respond To a Gas Leak In Raleigh County

    •
    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2017, 10:15 am

    EDWIGHT (WOAY)- Raleigh County Emergency Officials responded to a gas leak in the Edwight area this morning.

    Dispatchers tell WOAY News that a call came in around 8:30am in the Hazy Creek and Edwight area. The gas leak was from a gas well. Whitesville Fire Department was sent to the scene and cleared it.

    The company that is responsible for the leak is EQT Corporations. EQT is a natural gas company and dispatchers say that they are taking care of the situation as of now.

    It is unclear on what caused the leak at this time.

    Stay with WOAY News for further information.

