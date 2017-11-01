    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Even with faculty “no confidence” vote, Southern CTC president gets extension, raise
    Local NewsTop Stories

    Even with faculty “no confidence” vote, Southern CTC president gets extension, raise

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 01, 2017, 16:44 pm

    29
    0
    Advertisement

    LOGAN, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — Despite getting a “no confidence” vote from the school’s faculty last month, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College President Robert Gunter has had his contract extended along with a $15,000 pay raise.

    The vote came Monday from Southern’s Board of Governors. The decision to give Gunter a four-and-half year contract and increase his base salary from $142,000 to $157,864 came after a state law required comprehensive evaluation, BOG Chair Howard Seufer told MetroNews.

    Forty-one of 57 Southern faculty members voted last month in favor of a “no confidence” motion. In a statement released by the faculty assembly at the time, the faculty expressed concern with Gunter “regarding governance practices, lack of transparency, abuse of power, and fostering a toxic culture devoid of ethical behavior and trust.”

    Click here to read more.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWest Virginia court rejects tax break for jet engine parts
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives