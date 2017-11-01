Even with faculty “no confidence” vote, Southern CTC president gets extension, raise

Advertisement



LOGAN, WV (BY: JEFF JENKINS, WV METRONEWS) — Despite getting a “no confidence” vote from the school’s faculty last month, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College President Robert Gunter has had his contract extended along with a $15,000 pay raise.

The vote came Monday from Southern’s Board of Governors. The decision to give Gunter a four-and-half year contract and increase his base salary from $142,000 to $157,864 came after a state law required comprehensive evaluation, BOG Chair Howard Seufer told MetroNews.

Forty-one of 57 Southern faculty members voted last month in favor of a “no confidence” motion. In a statement released by the faculty assembly at the time, the faculty expressed concern with Gunter “regarding governance practices, lack of transparency, abuse of power, and fostering a toxic culture devoid of ethical behavior and trust.”

