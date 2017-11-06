Everyone’s Favorite Christmas Story Live In Princeton

Advertisement



PRINCETON- It’s Christmas Eve in 1945, and only a handful of WVL Radio’s actors have braved the blizzard to perform that evening’s broadcast of It’s a Wonderful Life and keep the station afloat. This clever stage adaption breathes new life into the poignant story of George Bailey and Bedford Falls. When Frank Capra and his co-writers were working on the original screenplay of It’s a Wonderful Life, the Great Depression was a vivid memory. The story of George Bailey and Bedford Falls is juxtaposed against a time of failing banks, devastatingly high unemployment and a shortage of affordable housing. The circumstances are eerily familiar, and over 60 years later, this story remains as fresh and relevant as ever. Its message of hope and optimism is the perfect antidote to holiday cynicism.

This “live broadcast” radio adaption takes us back to the Golden Age of Radio and is brought to us by the Immediate Theatre Project of Asheville, NC. ITP tells stories that illuminate our experience of living here and now. Through professional productions, public readings, and other forms of engagement, they bring new life to American classics, expose audiences to the best of contemporary drama, and develop new work with an eye to the future. In 2009, they completed this new adaption of Frank Capra’s screenplay, focusing on the timeless story of struggles in times of crisis, and of the power of a community to weather financial storms.

Tickets are $25.00, with a 10% discount for groups of ten or more, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.chuckmathenacenter.org, by calling 304 425-5128 or visiting the CMC Box Office at 2 Stafford Commons, Princeton, WV 9am-5pm Monday – Friday.

