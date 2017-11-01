EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Oak Hill Mom Finds Heroin In Child’s Candy

Advertisement



OAK HILL– A mother in Oak Hill dealt with a very scary situation tonight after finding heroin in her child’s trick-or-treat bag.

Stacey Norris had taken her child to trick-or-treat in the Hidden Valley community and when they returned home, she went through the candy to check it. She discovered a glove that had a dark substance wrapped in it. She called the Oak Hill Police and they came out to investigate. Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman tells WOAY-TV that the preliminary field testing shows that it is positive for heroin. Tthe mother is thankful for the fast police response and is thankful that her child didn’t get ahold of it before she checked it.

“Honestly, at first I just thought it was a joke somebody was playing and then when the 911 center called back and told me what it was my heart kinda dropped. What if she had gotten ahold of it or what if I didn’t check it or I did let her eat a piece on the way home what if had been that piece. All kinds of stuff goes through your head.” Says Norris

Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman urges all parents to check their child’s candy before letting them eat it. WOAY will have further updates on this story tomorrow. Stick with WOAY online and on-air for the latest information as it becomes available.

