Family of woman killed in hit and run pleads for help finding killer

HUNTINGTON, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Jennifer Meadows was hit by a car speeding down Huntington’s Monroe avenue Saturday, but later died Monday morning surrounded by family like her brother Jimmie Meadows.

“She was a giver,” he said, “never knew a stranger.”

Jimmie said no matter how hard doctors tried to bring her back, Jennifer was declared brain dead Sunday.

“We may be able to keep her body alive, but she was gone,” he said, “she would never come back.”

They held her on life support long enough to fulfill her wish of organ donation which ended a life, Jimmie said, of helping others.

She loved helping kids with special needs or the elderly and even worked at a nursing home a few years back.

“There was times she would go out of her way to help someone she didn’t even know,” he said, “just because it was the right thing to do.”

Meadows said he would miss his sister’s laughter the most.

The person who hit Jennifer was still on the loose Monday.

Police said the driver ditched the car a few blocks down from the accident.

Meadows pleaded with people who may have seen the accident or know the person responsible to come forward and talk with police officers.

“Keep coming forward,” he said, “there’s more to this story than is being told. It won’t be long before the entire truth comes out.”

