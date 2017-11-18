FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Family Receives Justice After Two Years Of Court Battle
By Daniella HankeyNov 17, 2017, 20:21 pm
0
HINTON, WV (WOAY)— A day the Cole and Bashman families thought would never happened occurred Friday when Ronald Smith pleaded guilty to arson.
“I knew he was guilty,” said Delores Adkins, Mother of Dale Bashman.
Ronald Smith was charged with arson when he set fire to a house with two people inside.
For over 2 years, The Cole and Bashman families have been back and fourth to court for their sons who were murdered in a fire.
Matthew Cole and Dale Bashman lost their lives in January 2015, leaving their families devastated with grief and missing their smiles and passion for life. Families and friends took the stand to share memories about Dale and Matthew to the court in hopes for justice. A family member who did not want to be seen on camera shared how much she misses them.
“It’s not the same without him. We miss him. He was funny and easy going and easy to get along with. He always made you laugh just like my dad who passed away. We miss him terribly bad,” said a family member.
Smith has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. As families and friends continue to heal, they hope that Smith will never forget the tragic crime that he committed and the lives he has taken.
Related
Comments
comments
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at [email protected]
-