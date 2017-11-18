Family Receives Justice After Two Years Of Court Battle

Advertisement



HINTON, WV (WOAY)— A day the Cole and Bashman families thought would never happened occurred Friday when Ronald Smith pleaded guilty to arson.

“I knew he was guilty,” said Delores Adkins, Mother of Dale Bashman.

Ronald Smith was charged with arson when he set fire to a house with two people inside.

For over 2 years, The Cole and Bashman families have been back and fourth to court for their sons who were murdered in a fire.

Matthew Cole and Dale Bashman lost their lives in January 2015, leaving their families devastated with grief and missing their smiles and passion for life. Families and friends took the stand to share memories about Dale and Matthew to the court in hopes for justice. A family member who did not want to be seen on camera shared how much she misses them.

“It’s not the same without him. We miss him. He was funny and easy going and easy to get along with. He always made you laugh just like my dad who passed away. We miss him terribly bad,” said a family member.

Smith has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. As families and friends continue to heal, they hope that Smith will never forget the tragic crime that he committed and the lives he has taken.

