Fatal Farming Accident in Monroe County

58- year- old John Timothy Fullen was killed Thursday afternoon in a farming accident.

The fatal accident took place in a corn field off Greenville Road on Route 122 in Monroe County. Fullen was from Union, West Virginia and was helping on the corn field when the accident occurred.

In a statement released by West Virginia State Police, “It was discovered that a blown hose that controlled the hydraulics of the equipment was the cause of the dropping of the head. The dropping of the head of the equipment caused the injuries to the victim.”- West Virginia State Police.

Deputies from West Virginia State Police and Monroe County reported to the scene.

