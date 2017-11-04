FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Fatal Farming Accident in Monroe County
By Daniella HankeyNov 03, 2017, 21:33 pm
23
58- year- old John Timothy Fullen was killed Thursday afternoon in a farming accident.
The fatal accident took place in a corn field off Greenville Road on Route 122 in Monroe County. Fullen was from Union, West Virginia and was helping on the corn field when the accident occurred.
In a statement released by West Virginia State Police, “It was discovered that a blown hose that controlled the hydraulics of the equipment was the cause of the dropping of the head. The dropping of the head of the equipment caused the injuries to the victim.”- West Virginia State Police.
Deputies from West Virginia State Police and Monroe County reported to the scene.
Related
Comments
comments
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at [email protected]
-