Fayette County Submits Application For Expanding Broadband Internet

Advertisement



FAYETTE COUNTY- Fayette County Commission has submitted an application for funds to study the need for, and feasibility of county-wide broadband expansion.

The application filed on October 20, 2017 is to request a study for what is termed the last mile, that portion of internet service that extends from the backbone or trunk line to the residence or business. An application has also been submitted by Region 4 Planning and Development Council to fund the design in preparation for construction of a regional fiber trunk line, also referred to as the middle mile or the main line from the hub network.

Working with the Broadband Enhancement Council, who developed a Speed Test Port to help identify and map where service is offered, the Fayette County Commission realizes that collecting data to map access down to the street level is the first step to improving broadband in Fayette County.

In order that our eventual applications to build out the local broadband we must verify speeds that internet subscribers currently experience.

In last Thursday’s Register-Herald there was an article referencing a speed test that all residents and businesses could take to verify current internet speeds. The test is easy. The results will be recorded so there is no need to complete any further paperwork. If you do not have service at home but can connect at work, or elsewhere, you can report that you do not have service at home.

Expanding our broadband is essential to further diversification and economic growth in Fayette County. To help in our effort to get an eventual buildout of genuine broadband we need your help now to fill out the online speed test at https://broadband.wv.gov. The speed test is independently administered through an internet speed testing and analysis company. “The speed test, hosted on the Broadband Council’s website, is safe and secure and available to residents who have internet service at their home, business or at a public facility. The more public input we receive, the more accurately we can assess the availability of broadband service throughout Fayette County and the state.

With this information, the Broadband Council will work with local county and municipal governments to help bring affordable broadband service to underserved and unserved areas of the state,” said Council Chairman Robert Hinton. “Internet users can access this speed test at the Broadband Council website and it only takes a few minutes to complete the test.”

The Broadband Council was created in 2016 to provide for and oversee the development of plans, processes and procedures for extending broadband access throughout West Virginia. Fayette County is fortunate to have two representatives serving on the Broadband Council; Pete Hobbs and Jeff Proctor. We appreciate their service and leadership.

Related

Comments

comments