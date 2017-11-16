Connection Information

Fayette Sheriff, Deputies getting scruffy for No-Shave November
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Fayette Co. News
    Scott PickeyBy Nov 16, 2017, 14:26 pm

    FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY) – No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.  The goal of No-Shave November is to grow awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free.

    Some deputies at the Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Office are taking part, along with their fearless leader.

    Half-way through the month, here’s how Sheriff Mike Fridley, Lieutenant Shawn Campbell, Lieutenant Jess McMullen, Sergeant Nick Mooney, Detective Corporal James Pack, Corporal Andrew Hudson and DFC Steve Neal look:

