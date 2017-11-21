Fayette Sheriff: There was animal poop, bugs, molded food and bags of trash all over the house

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY) – Fayette Co. Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wayne Lee Kelly Monday for Gross Child Negelct.

Deputies say after Child Protective Services requested their help, they got to his house on Deepwater Mountain Road and found approximately 50 bags of trash around the residence, one pile was about ten feet high.

Two children under 10-years-old lived with Kelly. They were taken by CPS.

Inside was even worse, deputies say. They discovered animal poop, bugs, molded food and more trash bags throughout the house.

The 44-year-old is in the Southern Regional Jail this evening. His bond is $20,000. We’re told he couldn’t come up with the money.

Sheriff Mike Fridley hit the nail on the head in a news release: “If adults choose to live in filthy and unsanitary conditions, that is their choice, however exposing young children to these conditions is unacceptable,” said Sheriff Fridley. This incident remains under investigation by Sergeant T.N. Mooney, Deputies K.D. Spears and J.M. Massile of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Related

Comments

comments