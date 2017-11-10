Fayetteville Theater Presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Advertisement



FAYETTEVILLE (News Release)- Historic Fayette Theater (Fayetteville, WV) Presents The Best Christmas Pageant Ever by Barbara Robinson Based on her popular book, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

SHAZAAM! What a Christmas play it will be with the Herdmans! Historic Fayette Theater (HFT) presents the Yuletide blockbuster The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, November 24 – December 3, 2017. Show times are November 24, 25, December 1 and 2, 2017, at 7:30 p.m.* and November 26 and December 3, 2017, at 2 p.m.

*Please note that all evening performances will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual.

This rollicking production, based on the book by Barbara Robinson, is a holiday mainstay for theaters around the world! The Board of HFT, along with the cast and crew, are very excited to bring it to life in Fayetteville for the Christmas season.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is a holiday spectacle with a cast comprised of 8 adult actors and 21 young performers. The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is the hilarious, but touching story of the unruly, uproarious Herdman family as they wreak havoc during rehearsals for the local church’s Christmas pageant. Despite their grimy faces and tattered clothes, the Herdmans – “the worst kids in the whole history of the world”- discover and help an entire church congregation discover the true meaning of Christmas. The play opens as plans for the church’s pageant run amuck when the director breaks her leg. Grace Bradley, who didn’t expect to have anything to do with the Christmas pageant, steps in as director. The Herdmans show up at the audition and demand all the leading roles. Soon after, chaos erupts, but Mrs. Bradley perseveres, and the church youth produce what everyone considers “the best Christmas pageant ever.”

Directing for the third time, Cindy White states, “It has been a joy to direct such a talented group of actors. I am delighted that the cast is a beautiful mix of seasoned veterans and first-timers. It is always a thrill to see people (especially kids) trying something new and different and growing so much from the experience. There are 21 kids in this play, and they are fabulous!

The kids are nicely supported by a wonderful group of adult actors who have been tremendously supportive and helpful. Everyone will love this show.” Blessings abound as the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, and an entire congregation collide in this not-so-traditional Christmas Pageant. Please don’t miss it as mayhem, merriment and the true meaning of the holidays reign in this chaotic Christmas classic!

Appropriate and enjoyed by all ages. CAST (principle roles): Beth Bradley – Katherine Dyer Grace Bradley – Alyssa Dreihaup Bob Bradley – Jonny Rick Charlie Bradley – Xander Alvarez Ralph Herdman – Ethan Smith Imogene Herdman – Evynn Kelley Leroy Herdman – Chris Smith Claude Herdman – Brennen Smith Ollie Herdman – Skyler Satoru-Neily Gladys Herdman – Scarlett Carr Alice – Jordyn Floyd Maxine – Bethany Rosiek Mrs. Armstrong – Shari Davis Reverend Hopkins – Jack Crosier

Ticket Prices: Adults $12.00; Seniors 55 and over $8.00; Students age 3 – 12 $8.00. HFT: Box Office – 304.574.4655 Box Office opened Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. for tickets to be paid by check or by credit card.

Tickets also available on-line. http://www.brownpapertickets.com

