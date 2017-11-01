FBI no longer looking for Uzbek man in poster

Advertisement



NEW YORK (AP) – The FBI says it’s no longer looking for a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster seeking the public’s help with information about the man. But at a news conference later FBI Assistant Director in Charge Bill Sweeney said, “We’ve found him, and we’ll leave it at that.”

He didn’t elaborate on why authorities were seeking the man, who was born in Uzbekistan.

Attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov also is from Uzbekistan. He’s charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people, before police shot him.

The man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people has appeared in court in a wheelchair and has been ordered detained.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

His lawyers said Wednesday they were not seeking bail. He did not enter a plea to terrorism charges. A judge set his next court date for Nov. 15.

Federal prosecutors say the man was “consumed by hate and a twisted ideology” when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a “brave” police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

