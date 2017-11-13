    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Fire Breaks Out In Raleigh County Home, Meth Lab Was Discovered

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 13, 2017, 11:39 am

    JOSEPHINE (WOAY)- An early morning fire broke out in Raleigh County this morning and emergency crews say a meth lab was discovered.

    According to dispatchers, fire crews were sent to Odd Street in Josephine at around 6:40am. It took about three hours to extinguish the fire. The home was fully ingulfed when crews arrived. Dispatchers tell us that a meth lab was discovered but that they don’t believe anyone was living in the trailer.

    The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

    Stay with WOAY for further updates.

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

