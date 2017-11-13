Fire Breaks Out In Raleigh County Home, Meth Lab Was Discovered

Advertisement



JOSEPHINE (WOAY)- An early morning fire broke out in Raleigh County this morning and emergency crews say a meth lab was discovered.

According to dispatchers, fire crews were sent to Odd Street in Josephine at around 6:40am. It took about three hours to extinguish the fire. The home was fully ingulfed when crews arrived. Dispatchers tell us that a meth lab was discovered but that they don’t believe anyone was living in the trailer.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

