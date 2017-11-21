Fayette Co. NewsFeaturedNewsWatch
Fire Ruins Two Houses In Fayette County
By Daniella HankeyNov 21, 2017, 17:43 pm
BOOMER, WV (WOAY)— A one structure fire started at a residence in Boomer, WV around 6:12 a.m.today. This fire later led to another structure fire destroying most of the house next door on Livesay Lane.
Boomer and Montgomery Fire Departments responded to the scene. No Injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire has still not been released and is under investigation.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at [email protected]
