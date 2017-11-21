    •
    Fire Ruins Two Houses In Fayette County

    Daniella HankeyBy Nov 21, 2017, 17:43 pm

    BOOMER, WV (WOAY)— A one structure fire started at a residence in Boomer, WV around 6:12 a.m.today. This fire later led to another structure fire destroying most of the house next door on Livesay Lane.

     

    Boomer and Montgomery Fire Departments responded to the scene. No Injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire has still not been released and is under investigation.

