    WOAY-TV
    Firearm season for deer opens in West Virginia Today

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 09:14 am

    CHARLESTON, W.Va.— West Virginia’s buck firearm season is underway.

    Tens of thousands of hunters are expected to head into the woods this week for the deer gun season, which lasts through Dec. 2.

    Monday’s start of the buck gun season coincided with the start of the antlerless deer firearms season, which is open in most counties.

    The Division of Natural Resources says hunters can shoot two deer on the same day, but only one can be an antlered buck.

    Resident landowners can kill an extra buck without buying the stamp if they hunt on their own property.

    http://www.wvdnr.gov

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
