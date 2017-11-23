    •
    First December weekend events in Alderson

    Tyler Barker Nov 22, 2017

    ALDERSON- The weekend of December 1-3 will be an exciting time in Alderson! Starting on Friday,
    December 1, with the crowning of the Queen of Lights Grace Boettner at 6:00 p.m. and
    continuing with the parade and then the treats and visit from Santa at the Community
    Center, this weekend promises to be very special. You can drive under the lights on the
    Alderson Memorial Bridge from 6-8 by making a donation to the Alderson July 4 th
    Committee whose members are sponsoring this event.

    New this year is the light display on the south end of Maple Avenue behind the Big
    Wheel restaurant. Visitors will be able to sit in the comfort of their vehicle and listen to
    the sequenced music from their car radio while they enjoy the light show. A sign in the
    yard will have the station to which to tune the radio. The light shows are about 20
    minutes long with a short pause between songs and are free to watch and enjoy. The
    shows can be seen every half hour Monday -Thursday 6:30-8:00pm and Friday-Sunday
    6:30-9:00 p.m. courtesy of Eyes on You Security.

    On Saturday, December 2, the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will be
    holding their bazaar starting at 9 and lasting until 3. Lunch will also be served there.
    The annual Train Show at the newly restored Historic 1896 C&amp;O Depot will open at 10
    and continue until 4 on Saturday. Coordinated by Lanny Howe, several local train
    enthusiasts will have their model trains on display. This historic setting, with real trains
    going by, adds ambience to the show. The drive under the lights of the Alderson
    Memorial Bridge, again from 6-8, will be sponsored by the Alderson Community Center.
    Of course, all the great Alderson shops will be open to meet your Christmas shopping
    needs. If you did not make it out on Small Business Saturday, this is another chance to
    support the local owners of these shops.

    On Sunday, December 3, the Methodist Church will continue their bazaar and lunch from
    noon to 3; the train show in the Historic 1896 C&amp;O Depot will be open from 1-4; and the

    Old Victorian Inn will celebrate an “Old Fashioned Christmas” by offering hot cider and
    inviting visitors to view their Christmas decorations on the first floor from 1-4.

    Also on Sunday, December 3 from noon to 5 p.m., there will be a fundraiser dinner with
    live and silent auction at the Alderson Community Center. Planned to raise money for
    medical and living expenses for Alderson Police Officer “Mac” Brackenrich who was
    seriously injured in an off-duty incident, this event epitomizes the spirit of Christmas
    giving.

    Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “When you write it all down, it is hard for even me to
    believe there is so much going on. Please join us for some or all of these activities and
    support small town living at its best!”

