First December weekend events in Alderson

ALDERSON- The weekend of December 1-3 will be an exciting time in Alderson! Starting on Friday,

December 1, with the crowning of the Queen of Lights Grace Boettner at 6:00 p.m. and

continuing with the parade and then the treats and visit from Santa at the Community

Center, this weekend promises to be very special. You can drive under the lights on the

Alderson Memorial Bridge from 6-8 by making a donation to the Alderson July 4 th

Committee whose members are sponsoring this event.

New this year is the light display on the south end of Maple Avenue behind the Big

Wheel restaurant. Visitors will be able to sit in the comfort of their vehicle and listen to

the sequenced music from their car radio while they enjoy the light show. A sign in the

yard will have the station to which to tune the radio. The light shows are about 20

minutes long with a short pause between songs and are free to watch and enjoy. The

shows can be seen every half hour Monday -Thursday 6:30-8:00pm and Friday-Sunday

6:30-9:00 p.m. courtesy of Eyes on You Security.

On Saturday, December 2, the Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will be

holding their bazaar starting at 9 and lasting until 3. Lunch will also be served there.

The annual Train Show at the newly restored Historic 1896 C&O Depot will open at 10

and continue until 4 on Saturday. Coordinated by Lanny Howe, several local train

enthusiasts will have their model trains on display. This historic setting, with real trains

going by, adds ambience to the show. The drive under the lights of the Alderson

Memorial Bridge, again from 6-8, will be sponsored by the Alderson Community Center.

Of course, all the great Alderson shops will be open to meet your Christmas shopping

needs. If you did not make it out on Small Business Saturday, this is another chance to

support the local owners of these shops.

On Sunday, December 3, the Methodist Church will continue their bazaar and lunch from

noon to 3; the train show in the Historic 1896 C&O Depot will be open from 1-4; and the

Old Victorian Inn will celebrate an “Old Fashioned Christmas” by offering hot cider and

inviting visitors to view their Christmas decorations on the first floor from 1-4.

Also on Sunday, December 3 from noon to 5 p.m., there will be a fundraiser dinner with

live and silent auction at the Alderson Community Center. Planned to raise money for

medical and living expenses for Alderson Police Officer “Mac” Brackenrich who was

seriously injured in an off-duty incident, this event epitomizes the spirit of Christmas

giving.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver said, “When you write it all down, it is hard for even me to

believe there is so much going on. Please join us for some or all of these activities and

support small town living at its best!”

