First Generation Week to celebrate pioneering students, faculty and staff
WHO: West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)
WHEN: November 6-10, 2017
WHERE: Multiple locations on the WVU Tech campus, Beckley, WV 25801
PHOTO: Thursday, November 9, 12:30 p.m., Library – First Generation Celebration
WHAT: WVU Tech will celebrate its inaugural First Generation Week on campus November 6-10.
First-generation students – those who are the first in their immediate family to earn a four-year
degree – face a number of challenges in applying for and attending college. Without
parents or guardians who have been through the college process, these students often
require additional support to navigate college life and complete their degrees.
To celebrate these students, the University will work to highlight the stories of students,
alumni, faculty and staff who are first-generation. Current faculty and staff will wear
stickers and post signs in support of first-generation students. The department of financial
aid will help students complete the FAFSA for the 2017-2018 academic year.
The University will also host a celebration on Thursday, November 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the
Library (located on the second floor of the Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center). The
celebration will honor WVU Tech’s first-generation population and highlight the 52nd
anniversary of the Higher Education Act, which led to the creation of federal TRIO
programs designed to help first-generation, low-income and disabled students.
WVU Tech has a number of programs in place to help current first-generation students,
including the federally funded Student Support Services TRIO program and the Student
Success Center, which provides free tutoring and academic advising.
A campus within the West Virginia University system, WVU Tech is a four-year institution that offers more
than 40 academic programs and 9 ABET-accredited engineering programs. WVU Tech is ranked #1 in the
