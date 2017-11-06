    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    First Generation Week to celebrate pioneering students, faculty and staff

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 06, 2017, 13:46 pm

    CONTACT: Jen Wood Cunningham | [email protected] | 304.561.8030 mobile

    WHO: West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)

    WHEN: November 6-10, 2017

    WHERE: Multiple locations on the WVU Tech campus, Beckley, WV 25801

    PHOTO: Thursday, November 9, 12:30 p.m., Library – First Generation Celebration

    WHAT: WVU Tech will celebrate its inaugural First Generation Week on campus November 6-10.

    First-generation students – those who are the first in their immediate family to earn a four-year
    degree – face a number of challenges in applying for and attending college. Without
    parents or guardians who have been through the college process, these students often
    require additional support to navigate college life and complete their degrees.

    To celebrate these students, the University will work to highlight the stories of students,
    alumni, faculty and staff who are first-generation. Current faculty and staff will wear
    stickers and post signs in support of first-generation students. The department of financial
    aid will help students complete the FAFSA for the 2017-2018 academic year.

    The University will also host a celebration on Thursday, November 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the
    Library (located on the second floor of the Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center). The
    celebration will honor WVU Tech’s first-generation population and highlight the 52nd
    anniversary of the Higher Education Act, which led to the creation of federal TRIO
    programs designed to help first-generation, low-income and disabled students.

    WVU Tech has a number of programs in place to help current first-generation students,
    including the federally funded Student Support Services TRIO program and the Student
    Success Center, which provides free tutoring and academic advising.

    A campus within the West Virginia University system, WVU Tech is a four-year institution that offers more
    than 40 academic programs and 9 ABET-accredited engineering programs. WVU Tech is ranked #1 in the
    state for annual student return on investment. For more information, visit wvutech.edu.

