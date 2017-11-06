Advertisement



First Generation Week to celebrate pioneering students, faculty and staff

CONTACT: Jen Wood Cunningham | [email protected] | 304.561.8030 mobile

WHO: West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech)

WHEN: November 6-10, 2017

WHERE: Multiple locations on the WVU Tech campus, Beckley, WV 25801

PHOTO: Thursday, November 9, 12:30 p.m., Library – First Generation Celebration

WHAT: WVU Tech will celebrate its inaugural First Generation Week on campus November 6-10.

First-generation students – those who are the first in their immediate family to earn a four-year

degree – face a number of challenges in applying for and attending college. Without

parents or guardians who have been through the college process, these students often

require additional support to navigate college life and complete their degrees.

To celebrate these students, the University will work to highlight the stories of students,

alumni, faculty and staff who are first-generation. Current faculty and staff will wear

stickers and post signs in support of first-generation students. The department of financial

aid will help students complete the FAFSA for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The University will also host a celebration on Thursday, November 9 at 12:30 p.m. in the

Library (located on the second floor of the Robert C. Byrd Learning Resource Center). The

celebration will honor WVU Tech’s first-generation population and highlight the 52nd

anniversary of the Higher Education Act, which led to the creation of federal TRIO

programs designed to help first-generation, low-income and disabled students.

WVU Tech has a number of programs in place to help current first-generation students,

including the federally funded Student Support Services TRIO program and the Student

Success Center, which provides free tutoring and academic advising.

A campus within the West Virginia University system, WVU Tech is a four-year institution that offers more

than 40 academic programs and 9 ABET-accredited engineering programs. WVU Tech is ranked #1 in the

state for annual student return on investment. For more information, visit wvutech.edu.

