FIRST ON WOAY- Fayette County Man Found With Large Amount Of Meth

FAYETTE COUNTY (News Release)- A Fayette County man is in custody tonight following the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

Justin Young, 29 of Powellton was arrested this evening following the execution of a narcotics search warrant obtained by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force. The investigation began when employees with the Fayette County Community Corrections Program conducted a home check at Young’ s residence on Elkridge Road in Powellton. While there, they found what they believed to be a quantity of methamphetamine. They immediately notified law enforcement.

The home was secured by deputies while officers with the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force obtained the search warrant for the home. During the execution of the search warrant, Task Force Officers, Deputies, and Troopers located a large quantity of methamphetamine and nearly $3,000.00 in cash. Young was arrested on a felony count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was unable to post a $10,000.00 bond and was placed at the Southern Regional Jail.

Young was on GPS monitoring by Community Corrections as a bond condition for a previous arrest for kidnapping, malicious wounding and conspiracy to commit a felony. Community Corrections will be filing for the revocation of these bond conditions tomorrow.

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867. You may also submit tips and information through our Department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” This incident remains under investigation by the Central West Virginia Drug Task Force.