    WOAY-TV
    FIRST ON WOAY: Man connected to sexual assault of minor through saliva in her panties refused dismissal
    FIRST ON WOAY: Man connected to sexual assault of minor through saliva in her panties refused dismissal

    By Scott Pickey Nov 17, 2017, 13:04 pm

    BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The trial of a Beckley man charged with crawling through a young girl’s window and sexually assaulted her will go on.

    David Eugene Tackett and his attorney tried to have the case dismissed this morning.

    Investigators say they were able to connect Tackett to the assault because his DNA matched with some saliva they found in the 10-year-old’s panties after a CODUS test and a DNA test.

    Tackett’s attorney wanted the case dismissed but he claims investigators didn’t know the exact address where the alleged assault happened.

    The judge refused, but did allow them to hire an investigator.

    Tackett is already in prison for burglary in 2013.

     

