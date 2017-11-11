FIRST ON WOAY: Pennington Funeral Home Catches On Fire Early Saturday Morning

Advertisement



GAULEY BRIDGE (WOAY)- According to the Gauley Bridge Fire Department, Pennington Funeral Home caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Fire Captain Phillip Fout tells WOAY News that the fire started around 4:45am Saturday morning. It is believed at this time that it was caused by something electrical. The building was not a total loss; however, approximately 50% of the building was destroyed. The investigation is still on-going.

Gauley Bridge Fire Department, Gauley River Fire Department, Boomer Fire Department, and Montgomery Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There were no injuries reported and the fire was put out by 8:30.

Stay with WOAY-TV for further informatiom.

