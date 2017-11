Advertisement



ANSTED— Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a shooting that took place in Ansted.

Mike Fridley with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirms to WOAY that a shooting did take place. Information is limited at this time. Police are still investigating the scene.

One victim has been flown to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story, stay with WOAY on-air and online for further updates.

