FIRST ON WOAY: Two Arrested In Fayette County For Attempted Murder

VICTOR (WOAY) -Two Fayette County brothers have been arrested in connection with an Attempted Murder in the Victor area of Fayette County that occurred on November 18, 2017.

During the afternoon hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017, notification was received thru the Fayette County 911 Center of a person making threats at 6542 Sunday Road in Victor, Fayette County, WV. When Deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim of the threats got onto an ATV and tried to leave the area. It was reported that Michael Todd Johnson, age 40, had removed a shotgun out of a vehicle, aimed it at the back of the victim as he was trying to leave on the ATV and fired once. Johnson’s shot missed because a female was near him and pushed the shotgun towards the sky, causing him to miss the victim.

Since the initial investigation into this incident, Sheriff’s Deputies have been following leads and conducting interviews in connection with this incident. Deputy M.A. Sifers was able to gather enough information to identify the two suspects involved in this incident and obtain warrants for the arrest of these individuals.

Michael Todd Johnson, age 40, of Lookout, WV was arrested and charged earlier today along with his brother Joshua Wayne Johnson. Micahel Todd Johnson was charged with felony offenses of Attempting Murder, Wanton Endangerment, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Domestic Assault and Brandishing. Joshua Wayne Johnson, age 22, of Ansted, WV who was charged with Principle in the Second Degree, Attempting Murder and Wanton Endangerment. They were taken into custody without incident and are currently being arraigned in the Magistrate Court of Fayette County. Michael Johnson posted a $75,000 bond and Joshua Johnson was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone having any information on criminal activity in Fayette County, or any active investigations, is urged to submit information to the Sheriff’s Office thru Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867, or thru our Department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”

