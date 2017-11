Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY)- One person is injured after a vehicle wrecked and ended up into the Big Coal River.

Raleigh County Dispatch tells WOAY that the wreck happened around 6:30pm. A female driving the vehicle lost control on Coal River Road and flipped into the Big Coal River.

Dispatchers say at least one female was injured but her conditions are unknown at this time.

Coal River Fire, Jan Care Ambulance and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Responded to the scene.

