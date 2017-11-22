    •
    FIRST ON WOAY: Vehicle Wrecks Into Water Leaving Two People Injured

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 21, 2017, 20:25 pm

    UPDATE: RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY)- Two people injured after a vehicle wrecked and ended up into part of the Coal River.

    Raleigh County Dispatch tells WOAY that the wreck happened around 6:30pm. A female driving the vehicle lost control on Coal River Road and flipped into a body of water that connected to the Coal River.

    Dispatchers say two people were injured and transported to the hospital but conditions are unknown at this time.

    Coal River Fire, Jan Care Ambulance and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Responded to the scene.

    Stay with WOAY for further updates.

