Five Families Will Be Given A New Home After The Deadly 2016 Floods

RAINELLE (Press Release)- Appalachia Service Project will recognize five families who will get a new home after the deadly floods in 2016.

As you know, the situation was grim for families in Rainelle, White Sulphur Springs, and other communities in West Virginia after the devastating flooding in June 2016. But things don’t seem so bleak anymore.

On Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 1 p.m. Appalachia Service Project (ASP) will recognize five families whose new homes have been completed and another three families whose homes are very nearly finished.

Please join us in celebrating with these families and welcoming them home for the holidays.

Appalachia Service Project’s Home Dedications

Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 1 p.m.

117 9th Street,

Rainelle, WV 25962

ABOUT APPALACHIA SERVICE PROJECT

Appalachia Service Project (ASP), is a Christian ministry, open to all people, that inspires hope and service through volunteer home repair and replacement in Central Appalachia. Since 1969, ASP volunteers have been making homes warmer, safer and drier for families in need in Central Appalachia and providing life-transforming experiences for everyone involved. In recent years ASP has expanded its outreach to include building new homes for low-income families whose homes were destroyed by fire or flooding and others whose homes are beyond repair. This year ASP will have over 16,000 volunteers working in 5 different Central Appalachia states helping over 600 families with home repairs and new construction.

