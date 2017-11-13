Food pantry opening in West Virginia this week

Advertisement



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Marshall University’s Department of Dietetics is opening a food pantry in West Virginia this week.

The food pantry for university faculty, staff, students and community members will open Tuesday at the Department of Dietetics building in downtown Huntington.

The director of the department’s nutrition education program, Alicia Fox, says research indicates nearly half of all college students have limited access to food. She says the downtown space will have free shuttles from campus to make it available to all students.

The pantry will be open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursdays. The pantry will accept non-perishable food donations as well as monetary donations. To make a donation, contact [email protected] or [email protected]

