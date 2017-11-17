Fox News Poll: Moore trails Jones by 8 points in Alabama Senate race

Advertisement



(BY: STEVEN SHEPARD, POLITICO.com) – Democrat Doug Jones has an 8-point lead over embattled Republican Roy Moore in the Alabama special Senate election, according to a new poll released Thursday that shows voters are equally divided on the accusations of sexual misconduct against the GOP nominee.

The Fox News poll — conducted Monday through Wednesday — shows Jones leading Moore among likely voters, 50 percent to 42 percent. Just 2 percent would vote for another candidate, and 7 percent are undecided.

The special election is on Dec. 12. The Fox News poll is the first public survey conducted by live telephone interviewers since four women leveled the first allegations against Moore in a Washington Post story last week. Since then, a number of other women have come forward to allege that Moore physically assaulted them or made unwanted sexual advances — in many cases when the women were just teenagers. Moore has denied the most serious allegations of abuse and said that he did not generally date women in their teens.

