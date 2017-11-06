FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Free Netflix Documentary “Heroin(e)” Screening Wednesday Night in Fayetteville
By Daniella HankeyNov 06, 2017, 18:32 pm
A free screening of the Netflix documentary “Heroin(e)” will be held this Wednesday night, November 8th, in downtown Fayetteville.
The documentary, which is rated TV-14, showcases three women: a fire chief, a judge and a street missionary as they battle West Virginia’s Opioid epidemic in Huntington.
“One night we watched the documentary and said, this is something we need to do here in Fayette County. We need to show this to make people aware of what’s going on with the opioid epidemic,” said Larry Harrah, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney.
Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley shared the importance of hosting the screening of the movie, “We want to be proactive, not reactive, in our community. This is a way of doing it. Educating the public of what’s going on and let them see it. Let them figure out what is happening and I️ think a team effort can make a difference.”
The showing will be at the historic Fayette Theatre at 6 p.m. This will be the first showing and officials in Fayetteville are hoping there will be more showings around the state.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at [email protected]
