Free Netflix Documentary “Heroin(e)” Screening Wednesday Night in Fayetteville

A free screening of the Netflix documentary “Heroin(e)” will be held this Wednesday night, November 8th, in downtown Fayetteville.

The documentary, which is rated TV-14, showcases three women: a fire chief, a judge and a street missionary as they battle West Virginia’s Opioid epidemic in Huntington.

“One night we watched the documentary and said, this is something we need to do here in Fayette County. We need to show this to make people aware of what’s going on with the opioid epidemic,” said Larry Harrah, Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley shared the importance of hosting the screening of the movie, “We want to be proactive, not reactive, in our community. This is a way of doing it. Educating the public of what’s going on and let them see it. Let them figure out what is happening and I️ think a team effort can make a difference.”

The showing will be at the historic Fayette Theatre at 6 p.m. This will be the first showing and officials in Fayetteville are hoping there will be more showings around the state.

